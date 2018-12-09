Foggy weather, ice slick forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most parts of the country will be affected by the anticyclone which will bring frosty weather and no precipitation. Some precipitation is expected in western and southern (heavy precipitation) regions only. Fog and strong wind are predicted for some areas.

Wind speed near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will increase to 18-23mps, sometimes gusting to 28mps. Fog will cover parts of the region at night and in the morning.

Foggy and windy weather will come to Turkestan, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions. Black ice is forecast in Zhambyl region and snow drift will hit eastern Kazakhstan.



Fog and black ice are expected in Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket parts of Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.