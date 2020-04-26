EN
    09:13, 26 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Foggy weather predicted for Kazakhstan Apr 26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Foggy weather is predicted for Kazakhstan on April 26, Kazinform reports referring to the RSE Kazhydromet.

    15-20 mps wind, fog are expected in some areas of West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay regions.

    Thunderstorm if forecast for Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Atyrau, and Zhambyl regions. 15-20 mps wind and dense fog patches are predicted for Atyrau, Kyzylorda and Almaty regions.

    Foggy weather is also expected in North-Kazakhstan region. Strong wind of 15-20 mps will blow in the area on April 26.

    Fog will blanket some parts of Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions during night and morning hours. Thunderstorm is expected at night in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

