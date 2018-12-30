Foggy weather, snowstorm forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather will persist in most regions of the country on Saturday. Black ice, fog, snowstorm and strong wind are forecast for some areas, Kazdhydromet says.

Wind speed in Zhambyl region will increase to 15-20mps, reaching 23-28mps in the morning and at night. Ice slick is forecast as well.



Gusts of wind in Turkestan region will rise to 15-20mps, sometimes 25mps. Fog, snowstorm and ice slick are predicted too.



Ground blizzard and gusting wind up to 15-20mps are forecast for the East Kazakhstan region.



Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will reach 20-25mps.



Fog will blanket parts of Akmola region. Ice slick, snowstorm and strong wind are forecast too.



Snowstorm and gusting wind up to 15-20mps are expected in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Foggy weather is predicted in these regions too.



Snowstorm will hit Karaganda region too.



Fog and ice slick are forecast for some areas of Kyzylorda region.