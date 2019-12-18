Foggy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Foggy and windy weather as well as black ice are forecast in Kazakhstan December 18. Weather without precipitation is expected in northeastern and eastern regions, Kazhydromet says.

West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau and Kostanay regions will see fog and ice slick today. Blizzard and gusting wind up to 15-20mps will hit Kostanay, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions in the daytime.

Fog and black ice, ground blizzard and a 15-20mps wind are forecast in Kyzylorda region.

Fog and a 15-20mps wind are predicted for Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Fog will blanket Karaganda region. Ground blizzard and black ice are forecast as well.

Fog will descend in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions at night and in the daytime. Wind speed in the East Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20mps.

Fog and ice slick are forecast for Almaty region. Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol will rise to 18-23mps.