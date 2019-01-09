Foggy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with precipitation is expected in most regions of the country on Wednesday. Black ice, fog and snowfall as well as gusting wind are forecast for some areas. Only western regions of the country will enjoy sunny weather today.

According to Kazhydromet, strong gusts of wind up to 15-20mps will hit Almaty region in the daytime. Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol will increase to 18-23mps. Fog and ice slick are predicted for some areas.



Foggy and windy weather is forecast for Zhambyl region. Wind speed there will reach 15-20mps in the daytime and 23-28mps at night. Black ice is predicted in the region too.



Fog will blanket parts of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions. Black ice is expected in Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions.



Fog and snowstorm are predicted for Akmola, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Gusts of wind in Akmola and Pavlodar regions will rise to 15-20mps.



Fog and ice slick as well as strong wind up to 15-20mps are expected in Turkestan region.



Snowstorm and gusting wind up to 15-20mps will hit East Kazakhstan region.



Ground blizzard, strong wind up to 15-20mps will strike North Kazakhstan region as well. Fog will cover some areas too.