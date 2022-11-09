EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:35, 09 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Foggy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 9

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with snowfall is forecast in most regions of the country on November 9, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Southern and southeastern regions will see heavy precipitation (rain and snow). Foggy and windy conditions as well as black ice are expected across the republic. Ground blizzard will hit northern areas.

    Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will batter mountainous and piedmont areas of Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

    Astana: partly cloudy, snow, wind speed 7-12m/s, -4-6°C at night, -2°C in the daytime.

    Almaty: cloudy, rain, fog, black ice, wind speed 3-8 m/s, -2°C at night, +2+4°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 5-10m/s, -2°C at night, +5+7°C in the daytime.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!