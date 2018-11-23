Fogs, blizzards to cover much of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 23, Kazakhstan will still be in the active weather zone. Most of the country will see precipitation, including snow in the northern regions. Patchy fog, gusty wind, and snowstorms are expected, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Pavlodar regions will see wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with gusts of 23-28 mps. Besides, there will be patches of fog in Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions. Ice slick is predicted in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Pavlodar regions.

In Akmola region, there will be patchy fog, ice slick, snowstorm, and a 15-20 mps wind with gusts up to 25 m/s.

Patchy fog, ice slick, snowstorm, and strong wind are also expected in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. The wind speed will reach 15-22 meters per second.

Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions will see a snowstorm and a 15-20 mps strong wind.

In Mangistau region, there will be patchy fog, icy roads, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.

In West Kazakhstan region, a snowstorm caused by 15-20 mps wind and ice slick are predicted.

As for Almaty and Atyrau regions, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 meters per second.