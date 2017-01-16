Fogs to blanket regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in northeastern and southern Kazakhstan today. Fog will be observed in some parts of the country. Black ice, stiff wind and drifting snow are forecast for southeastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl region.



Fog will blanket Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.



Black ice is forecast for Zhambyl region.



Blizzard is expected to hit Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.