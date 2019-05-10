Follow-up to Jusan operation: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev makes a statement

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has made a statement about the evacuation of 231 Kazakhstani citizens from Syria, Kazinform cites Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali.

"At my instruction, 231 Kazakhstani citizens, including 156 children, mostly, preschool-age, 18 of whom are orphans, were evacuated from Syria on 7th and 9th May.

This large-scale humanitarian action was a follow-up to the Jusan operation, which was successfully carried out in January of this year at the behest of the First President - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Governmental authorities and non-governmental organizations have taken rehabilitation measures for all citizens arrived. Medical, psychological, and social assistance has been provided.



Even now we can talk about the positive effect of this work. The women, who returned in January of this year, moved away from their radical past, got jobs, and re-established ties with their relatives. The children started going to schools and kindergartens.



The citizens of Kazakhstan, who departed for the areas of combat operations, ventured upon such an incautious step under the influence of destructive, in fact, deceitful propaganda of terrorists. Now they are returning to Kazakhstan voluntarily, in hopes of starting a new life. Their children must not suffer in a strange land and be accountable for the mistakes of their parents.

Kazakhstan reaffirms its commitments in the fight against terrorism, and in providing comprehensive assistance to the citizens facing a difficult situation. The humanitarian action will continue. None of our people will be left to his/her fate.



I express my gratitude to the employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security Committee and other governmental authorities, as well as foreign partners who participated in the aforementioned humanitarian operation," the statement reads.