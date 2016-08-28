EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:15, 28 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Food and Fashion Festival kicked off in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Festival of Food and Fashion kicked off on Saturday in Arai Park of Astana, the press service of the local administration informed.

    The annual Festival which is held for the second time is divided into several areas.

    According to initiator and organizer of the event Aliya Saparova, the Food Festival consists of several areas – Astanalyk which offers kitchen items, Kok-Bazar where the visitors can enjoy home-made products and Zheruyik  where the most interesting street-food startup projects are demonstrated. "Our goal is to explain to people how to eat healthy and quality products. The second goal is to support domestic producers," she says.

    Pop Up Shop Astana area enables its guests to get familiarized with designer clothes, interior items and art gallery.

    The Festival will finish Sunday, at 20:00.

    null null null null null null null null   

    Tags:
    Astana Culture Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!