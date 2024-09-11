Food poisoning in Mangistau region: 43 schoolchildren complete treatment

43 food-poisoned children have completed their treatment and have been discharged from the regional hospital. All patients are currently under outpatient monitoring and in satisfactory condition, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A total of 53 children, whose conditions are assessed as stable and not life-threatening, continue to be treated at the hospital.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the patients are receiving the medical attention needed. Specialists from the National Coordination Center of Emergency Medicine and health workers from the Astana Medical University are assisting in treating patients.

Earlier it was reported that a significant number of schoolchildren in the Mangistau region had been poisoned. A total of 460 children with similar symptoms of fever, diarrhea, vomiting, and weakness have sought medical attention on September 6. Of these, 92 individuals were taken to the hospital. Two children were receiving intensive care. The investigation into the causes of the poisoning of children in the Mangistau region is being conducted under the supervision of the government. An investigative team has been constituted. The canteen has been sealed and closed.