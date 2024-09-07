Food poisoning: Some 70 pupils fell ill in Mangistau region

67 pupils sought medical care for suspected food poisoning symptoms in Mangistau region. All of them had stomach pain and fever, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the press service of the regional healthcare department, 21 pupils of school No. 8 called an ambulance service on September 6 after experiencing abdominal pain and fever. As of 01:15 pm. on September 7, 58 children more sought medical care. Five of them were admitted to hospital, the rest were treated at home.

The sanitary and epidemiological control of Mangistau region was notified about the situation.

As of 05:05 pm. the number of children with food poisoning rose to 67, of which 13 are staying at hospital. The rest are receiving at-home treatment, the press service reports.

All children are in stable condition.