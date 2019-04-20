Food prices in Kazakhstan rise significantly due to inflation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Inflation of 4.8 percent in March 2019 in Kazakhstan facilitated the rise in food prices by 6.7 percent at once, Trend reports with reference to energyprom.kz.

In turn, non-food products have risen in price only by 6 percent, services - only by 1.2 percent.



In the first quarter, food prices increased by 6.4 percent year-on-year, although the overall inflation rate was 5 percent.



The volume of retail trade in the first quarter of this year amounted to 2.2 trillion tenge - 11.4 percent more than in the same period a year earlier.



Moreover, foodstuffs accounted for 32.1 percent, while the remaining 67.9 percent accounted for non-food items.



In March 2019, prices for vegetables increased most noticeably in stores and markets of the country. This time the leader of rise in price was fresh cabbage, which increased immediately by 29.2 percent for the month. Onions rose in price by 15.5 percent, tomatoes - by 5.6 percent, garlic - by 3.8 percent.



The price of potatoes and beans decreased by less than 1 percent over the month. Among the fruits, bananas rose in price significantly by 2.5 percent for the month, while the prices for apples and citrus fruits decreased.



In addition to seasonal vegetables, cereals and flour products significantly increased in March as well. The prices for millet increased by 4 percent and prices for other cereals increased within 2 percent for the month.



First-grade flour increased in price by 2.9 percent for the month, and premium flour - by 2.3 percent.



Bread from flour of the highest and first grades became more expensive by 2-3 percent per month. Prices for rye-wheat bread increased by 1 percent, and for flour products in the baking segment less than 1 percent for the month.



Pasta has risen in price within 2 percent per month.



Among fish products, the prices for frozen decapitated fish increased by 1.7 percent for the month, and for salted and smoked foods by 1.2 percent. The remaining seafood and fish products, which are monitored by the Statistics Committee, went up by less than 1 percent.



Among meat and meat-products, as well as poultry meat and other products of poultry farms, prices either rose by only 1 percent or slightly decreased. A similar pattern is observed in the dairy segment.



Among grocery goods, no significant price fluctuations are also observed.



Drinking bottled water rose by 1.3 percent in a month. Vodka rose in price by only 0.3 percent for the month.