Food products at stabilization funds are not affected by floods, Kazakh Ministry

Vice Premier of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting with akimats of the flood-stricken regions, financial institutions of the agro-industrial sector, Atameken Chamber and concerned state bodies, Kazinform News Agency learnt from primeminister.kz.

Stabilization funds in flood-hit Aktobe, Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Abai regions have 63,400 tons of food products. All the foodstuff is kept in dry places and is not affected by flood waters. There are some 110,000 tons of food products in stabilization funds in other regions which may be rapidly delivered to the inundated regions, the Vice Minister of Agriculture, Yerbol Taszhurekov, said.

The Vice Premier also tasked ProdCorporation JSC to promptly deal with providing regions with feedstuff for farm animals.