Food safety: Kazakhstan to build 2 new labs

Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov told about the development of food safety laboratory facilities.

Great attention is paid lately to the development of modern laboratory facilities. Several unique laboratories were accredited in Kazakhstan this year. He reminded that the Sino-Kazakh biological safety laboratory opened at the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University to lift mutual technical trade barriers. It is included to the list of the Belt and Road laboratories and is expected to gain accreditation in China.

In the near future the university is planning to get accreditation for a livestock stock feed and milk analysis laboratory and a foodstuff and raw material food safety laboratory. Earlier Kazakhstani businessmen have to conduct such research abroad.

This year Kazakhstan launched the electromagnetic capability testing laboratory, the anechoic chamber, which tests various devices for safety. It is the only one in CIS. Opening of such laboratories in the country help businesses safe time and money expenditures threefold at a minimum.