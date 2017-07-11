Food staple prices up in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has seen a 7% growth of food staples prices since the beginning of this year, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov said at the session of the Government on Tuesday.

"According to official statistics, food staples prices have increased for 7% since the beginning of 2017," said Minister Suleimenov adding that inflation made 3.7% in January-June 2017.



It was noted that food products prices have increased for 5.1% (June - 0.7%), non-food products prices - 3.0% (June 0.4%) and paid services - 2.8% (June - 0.1%).



Since the onset of this year, onion prices have grown for 81.1%, potato prices - 74.9%, cabbage prices - 61.2%, carrot prices - 38.1% and beef prices - 10.7%.



Prices on eggs, sunflower oil and sugar, on the contrary, have decreased for 26.9%, 7.6% and 1.3% respectively.