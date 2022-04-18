Food tourism: A guide toward sustainable development

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The role of food is becoming increasingly important in the marketing of tourism destinations, said Zahra Larijani, the secretary of the Food Committee of Travel Agents Guild Association.

According to IRANDAILY, She said that culinary tourism helps develop local economy, enhances employment and guides a nation toward sustainable development. She noted that food tourism could also help promote a positive image of a country in the international arena, IRNA reports.

«Branding can help food tourism be recognized as an important component that generates sustainable economic, cultural and environmental benefits for locals in the tourist destinations,» she added.

Larijani noted that food and cultural diversity, proper marketing and vitality of local communities are among the main factors that affect food tourism branding. Branding would be successful when food experiences make travelers return to a destination.

«Iran, in light of its diverse and delicious cuisines, can be considered as a desirable destination for food lovers», Larijani noted.

Local cuisines represent the culture and customs of a destination. Experience shows that Iranian foods are loved by foreign tourists traveling to our country.

Larijani went on to say that studies show that a number of countries such as Italy, France, Germany, Turkey, Malaysia have drawn up special plans to develop food tourism.

In fact, they devised a roadmap for the sector to help increase the economic productivity of their local communities, especially the rural ones.

«Creating proper strategies, domestic marketing, and holding festivals and other related events can play important roles in promoting food tourism», she noted.

Expressing satisfaction with cooperation of the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts with the organizations involved in the activities related to food tourism, she hoped that strategic planning can help create the appropriate conditions for the sector to flourish.