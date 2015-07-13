Football academy based on Real Madrid FC experience to be established in East Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of "Soxna" company specializing in establishment and development of football schools with attraction Spanish specialists including specialists from Real Madrid FC arrived in Ust-Kamenogorsk, the department of internal policy of the region informs.

Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov held a meeting with president of "Soxna" company Luis Alsina where they discussed the proposals on establishment of the football academy in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

Having familiarized with the presentation of "Soxna" company, the head of the region noted that the infrastructure of the region allowed to establishment a football academy for 300 people. "If we see positive results of the school after one year we will consider the issue of expansion of the academy. I ask you to prepare your proposals regarding the structure and cost of the project and an action plan on organization of the academy. When we finish considering the mentioned proposals we will make our final decision," the governor said.

Besides, D. Akhmetov asked to define the criteria of selection of children for admission to the academy and define the number of Spanish and Kazakhstani specialists who would have to work with the children.

In turn, L. Alsina promised to submit the proposals within a week.