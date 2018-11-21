Football: Euro 2020 qualifying draw pots confirmed
The European Qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020 will commence in March. The winner and runner-up in each of the 10 groups will automatically qualify for the UEFA Euro 2020 final tournament, Anadolu Agency reports.
Twenty teams will qualify from the Euro 2020 qualifiers, and four will qualify from the UEFA Nations League playoffs in March 2020.
The pots for the draw were decided by the overall rankings.
The pots are as follows:
UEFA Nations League pot (4): Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, England
Pot 1 (6): Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Poland
Pot 2 (10): Germany, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic
Pot 3 (10): Slovakia, Turkey, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland, Bulgaria, Israel
Pot 4 (10): Hungary, Romania, Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Greek Cyprus, Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Georgia
Pot 5 (10): Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Luxembourg, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands
Pot 6 (5): Latvia, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Malta, San Marino