EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:28, 16 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Football: Europa League quarters, semis draw unveiled

    None
    None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The UEFA Europa League draw ceremony for quarter-finals and semi-finals was held on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

    Two Spanish clubs Villarreal and Valencia will meet in the quarter-finals, Anadolu Agency reports.

    After overturning a two-goal deficit to eliminate France's Rennes, English club Arsenal will face Italy's Napoli in the quarter-finals.
    Also, Portuguese club Benfica, who eliminated Dinamo Zagreb, will take on Frankfurt, who eliminated Inter on Thursday evening.

    One of the cup favorites, English club Chelsea will take on Slavia Prague, who eliminated Sevilla.

    The quarter-final draws are as follows:

    Napoli (ITA) - Arsenal (ENG)

    Villarreal (ESP) - Valencia (ESP)

    Benfica (POR) - Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

    Slavia Prague (CZE) - Chelsea (ENG)

    Here are semi-finals draws:

    Napoli (ITA) - Arsenal (ENG) / Villarreal (ESP) - Valencia (ESP)

    Benfica (POR) - Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Slavia Prague (CZE) - Chelsea (ENG)

    The schedules are as follows:

    March 15: Quarter-final & semi-final draw

    April 11: Quarter-finals, first leg

    April 18: Quarter-finals, second leg

    May 2: Semi-finals, first leg

    May 9: Semi-finals, second leg

    May 29: Final - Olympic Baku Stadium, Azerbaijan

    Tags:
    Sport Football
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!