Football: Europa League quarters, semis draw unveiled
Two Spanish clubs Villarreal and Valencia will meet in the quarter-finals, Anadolu Agency reports.
After overturning a two-goal deficit to eliminate France's Rennes, English club Arsenal will face Italy's Napoli in the quarter-finals.
Also, Portuguese club Benfica, who eliminated Dinamo Zagreb, will take on Frankfurt, who eliminated Inter on Thursday evening.
One of the cup favorites, English club Chelsea will take on Slavia Prague, who eliminated Sevilla.
The quarter-final draws are as follows:
Napoli (ITA) - Arsenal (ENG)
Villarreal (ESP) - Valencia (ESP)
Benfica (POR) - Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
Slavia Prague (CZE) - Chelsea (ENG)
Here are semi-finals draws:
Napoli (ITA) - Arsenal (ENG) / Villarreal (ESP) - Valencia (ESP)
Benfica (POR) - Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Slavia Prague (CZE) - Chelsea (ENG)
The schedules are as follows:
March 15: Quarter-final & semi-final draw
April 11: Quarter-finals, first leg
April 18: Quarter-finals, second leg
May 2: Semi-finals, first leg
May 9: Semi-finals, second leg
May 29: Final - Olympic Baku Stadium, Azerbaijan