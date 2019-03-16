Football: Europa League quarters, semis draw unveiled

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The UEFA Europa League draw ceremony for quarter-finals and semi-finals was held on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Two Spanish clubs Villarreal and Valencia will meet in the quarter-finals, Anadolu Agency reports.



After overturning a two-goal deficit to eliminate France's Rennes, English club Arsenal will face Italy's Napoli in the quarter-finals.

Also, Portuguese club Benfica, who eliminated Dinamo Zagreb, will take on Frankfurt, who eliminated Inter on Thursday evening.

One of the cup favorites, English club Chelsea will take on Slavia Prague, who eliminated Sevilla.



The quarter-final draws are as follows:



Napoli (ITA) - Arsenal (ENG)



Villarreal (ESP) - Valencia (ESP)



Benfica (POR) - Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)



Slavia Prague (CZE) - Chelsea (ENG)



Here are semi-finals draws:

Napoli (ITA) - Arsenal (ENG) / Villarreal (ESP) - Valencia (ESP)

Benfica (POR) - Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Slavia Prague (CZE) - Chelsea (ENG)



The schedules are as follows:



March 15: Quarter-final & semi-final draw



April 11: Quarter-finals, first leg



April 18: Quarter-finals, second leg



May 2: Semi-finals, first leg



May 9: Semi-finals, second leg



May 29: Final - Olympic Baku Stadium, Azerbaijan