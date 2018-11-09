EN
    17:33, 09 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Football: Europe set for key matches in Top 5 leagues

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM This weekend football fans will have the opportunity to catch a football derby and key matches in Europe's top five leagues.

    Borussia Dortmund will face Bayern Munich in Germany's Bundesliga on Saturday, while Manchester City will play against Manchester United in a derby match in England's Premier League on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    In Italy's Serie A, Milan will take on Juventus, while Monaco will face Paris Saint-Germain in France's Ligue 1 on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, Iran's Persepolis will face Japan's Kashima Antlers at home in the second match of the Asian Champions League Final on Saturday after losing the first leg 2-0.

    Argentina's Boca-Juniors will face River Plate in the first leg of South America's Copa Libertadores Final on Saturday.

