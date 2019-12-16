EN
    13:10, 16 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Football: FIFA Club World Cup semis to kick off Tuesday

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The FIFA Club World Cup semifinals will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar's capital Doha.

    On Tuesday, Brazil's Flamengo will take on Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal at 8.30 p.m local time (1730GMT), Anadolu Agency reports.

    In another semifinal match, English giants Liverpool will play against Mexican club Monterrey at 8.30 p.m. local time (1730GMT) on Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, Qatar's Al-Sadd Sports Club and Tunisia's Esperance Sportive De Tunis will fight for fifth place in the FIFA Club World Cup.

    The tournament was founded in 2000 and is organized by football's global governing body. The winners of six continental confederations as well as the league champion of the host nation take part in the FIFA Club World Cup.

    Sport
