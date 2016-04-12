Football Leaks shows Neymar's mega-deal at Barca

MADRID. KAZINFORM - The football whistleblowing website, Football Leaks has published details of the contract signed by Brazilian football star Neymar when he joined FC Barcelona from Brazilian side Santos in 2013.

Former club President, Sandro Rosell was forced to resign from his post as a result of irregularities over the deal, while Neymar, his father and FC Barcelona are all facing charges of tax fraud related to the signing.



Football Leaks, which has leaked details of the signings and contracts of several major footballers, showed that Neymar stands to make at least 45.9 million euros (52 million US dollars) while at the Camp Nou, with Barca paying him a signing on fee of 8.5 million euros, as well as a basic salary of 5 million euros a season, with a series of bonuses on top of this.



Some of these bonuses are relatively easy for the player to achieve: for example if he plays in 60 percent of Barca' s games in a season, he earns a further 1,062,000 euros, while he is paid 100,000 euros every time he is named in the squad, irrespective of whether he plays in the game or not.



Neymar would earn 435,000 euros if he were named the winner of the Balon D' Or award, with incentives of 850,000 euros if Barca win the Champions League, 637,000 Euros for winning the BBVA Primera Liga and 850,000 euros for a league and Cup double. These mean last season' s treble saw him earn an extra 1,700,000 euros.



Neymar also earns 637,000 if Barca finish in the top-four in the Liga BBVA and qualify for the Champions League at the end of a season and a further 425,000 if they reach the last 16 of the competition.



In return he has to fulfil certain obligations, which limit his gambling; forbid him participating in dangerous sports and demand he makes "a big effort" to learn to speak Catalan."



Neymar is currently in talks with the club to extend this deal, which expires in the summer of 2018.



Source: Xinhua