Football: Mexico beat US to claim Gold Cup final

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Mexico won its 8th title in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, beating the U.S. 1-0 in the finals on Sunday, at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago.

While the U.S. women embraced the football World Cup on Sunday, the men could not live up to the success, as they failed to bring home the continental trophy, Anadolu Agency reports.

The first half of the match saw no scores.

Mexico's Jonathan dos Santos scored the winning goal in 73rd minute.

The CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) is the biennial international men's football championship.