    00:37, 23 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Football rumours: Ryan Giggs to replace Francesco Guidolin at Swansea

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Born in Cardiff, Ryan Giggs might not be the most obvious candidate to be the next Swansea manager. In fact, the only discernable connection that the former Manchester United winger has with the Welsh club is that right-footed Swansea legend Leon Britton, then about 12 years old, once pretended to be Giggs in a ‘Stop. Look. Listen' advert in the early 1990s. Still, doubts remain over Francesco Guidolin, who the Telegraph claim is a "dead-man walking" with chairman Huw Jenkins keen to convince the club's new American owners that Giggs is the right man for the job.

    If Giggs doesn't fancy it, Wales manager Chris Coleman has also reportedly been lined up. Why Coleman - who only has to go to work once every couple of months, gets to tell Gareth Bale what to do against Georgia and Moldova, and after his nation's exploits at Euro 2016 is fast becoming a national treasure - would want to trade his job for a relegation dogfight (Swansea's next three fixtures: Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal) is beyond the Rumour Mill, but it might have something to do with cold, harsh cash. Wales rejected Hull City's advances for Coleman in August, so it seems unlikely that he'd be allowed to leave his post now, unless Jenkins has a favour he can cash in at the FA. Giggsy, looks like you're up! 

