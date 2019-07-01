Football: Spain become under-21 champs in Europe

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Spain edged out Germany 2-1 to win the UEFA Under-21 Championship title late Sunday.

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz and forward Dani Olmo scored against Germany in the match held at Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

Germany narrowed the gap to one near the end of the match as midfielder Nadiem Amiri put the ball into Spain's net, Anadolu Agency reports.



Amiri's late goal gave Germany hope but Spain secured the 2-1 lead to victory.



Two Turkish-German players in Germany, Levin Oztunali and Suat Serdar, started in the first 11 against Spain.



Ruiz was named as the player of this tournament.



"The key has been to be together; we've got a great team spirit. We had to give our best. Germany are a great side and we had to suffer together. They're great players but the 2-0 gave us peace of mind and confidence and I think we are deserved winners," Ruiz told reporters.



Spain won this title for the fifth time in history to equal Italy's record in this field.



Spain previously lifted the under-21 championship trophy in 1986, 1998, 2011 and 2013.