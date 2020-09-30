EN
    18:18, 30 September 2020

    Football: Spain's Thiago Alcantara contracts COVID-19

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, English Premier League club Liverpool confirmed on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    ''The 29-year-old, who missed Monday’s match against Arsenal, has exhibited minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health and is getting better,'' The Reds said in a statement.

    He is now self-isolating himself, the press release added.

    Jim Moxon, Liverpool first-team doctor, hopes Thiago will be back soon. 'We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK,'' he said.

    Alcantara moved to Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window after helping the German club win a UEFA Champions League title and seven Bundesliga trophies.


