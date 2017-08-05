Football stars arrive at Astana Arena

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Legendary and world-renowned football players have started arriving at the Astana Arena Stadium, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Among the first to see the opening game of the EXPO 2017 Football Cup were Hernan Crespo, included in Pelé's Choice of 125 Living Players, Jari Litmanen and Hristo Stoichkov.

The tournament began with a match between Kazakhstan and Germany.

As it was reported, on August 5 and 6 Astana is hosting the EXPO 2017 Football Cup. Participating in the tournament are teams from Kazakhstan, Russia, Italy, Germany, and Portugal, as well as the World Select Team.

Game schedule for August 5:

1. Group A - 12 pm - 12.45 pm - Kazakhstan-Germany

2. Group B - 1 pm - 1.45 pm Italy-Russia

14.00-14.30 - Grand opening of the tournament

3. Group A - 2.45 pm - 3.30 pm - World Select Team-Kazakhstan

4. Group B - 3.45 pm - 4.30 pm - Portugal-Italy

5. Group A - 4.45 pm - 5.30 pm - Germany-World Select Team

6. Group B - 5.45pm - 6.30 pm - Russia-Portugal

Game schedule for August 6:

Match for 5th place - 2.30 pm - 3.15 pm

Match for 3rd place 3.30 pm - 4.15 pm

Final 4.30 pm - 5.15 pm.