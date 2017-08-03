EN
    15:27, 03 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Football stars to meet fans at signing session in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The EXPO-2017 Cup organizers have announced the schedule of the forthcoming events that will be held within the football tournament in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In particular, the amphitheater of the EXPO-2017 exhibition will host a presentation of all the teams on August 4 at 6:30 pm. The football players will meet with fans and hold a signing session.

    On August 5 from noon till 6:30 pm, the group stage matches will take place. Next day, on August 6 from 2:30 pm till 5:40 pm, the playoff matches, and awarding ceremony will be held.

    Immediately after the awards ceremony, the players will be involved in the final briefing in the Astana Arena press center. In addition, the football stars will give a master class for pupils of the children and youth sports schools on August 6 from 12.00 till 1.00.

    For reference, the EXPO 2017 Football Cup international tournament is organized within the EXPO-2017 international exhibition. The project resembles the annual Legends Cup in Moscow with the football idols of past years competing there. Such a large-scale sports event will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan for the first time.

