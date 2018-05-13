Football tournament of SCO diplomatic missions kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A football tournament of the SCO diplomatic missions has started today in Astana.

"The tournament is being held on the eve of the SCO Summit. I believe, it will contribute to deepening of our relations. It is a very interesting and useful event," Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui said.





The diplomat also noted that the SCO Summit will be held this year in Qingdao.







Russia's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, in his turn, said that this year Russia would host the World Football Championship inviting all to visit it.



Teams of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia and Tajikistan are taking part in this sports event.