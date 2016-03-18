Football transfer rumors: Anthony Martial to PSG? Toni Kroos to Arsenal?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Paris Saint-Germain are so greedy they want to have their cake and eat it. And why not, they're rich and, as Samir Carruthers might say, the rich can do whatever the hell they feel like. What PSG feel like doing is crushing the French league into an ugly farce while boosting their popularity in the country by repatriating some of its hottest young stars: so the club are plotting to lure Anthony Martial back from Manchester United and Paul Pogba back from Juventus, The Guardian reports.

Next year's Ligue 1 winners will try to lower the asking price for Martial by throwing in Edinson Cavani. Claims that Manchester United will only do the deal if PSG agree to take Marouane Fellaini, too, are predictable, snide and likely to crop up here again.

PSG also want to prise Lassana Diarra from Marseille, which is not in another country but, these days, feels like a different world to PSG.

The turbo-charged Qatari promotional vehicle is also keen to sign the midfielder Lucas Lima from Santos. He's not French but the club will offset that by letting another Brazilian leave, which is just as well for the ace defender Marquinhos, who can no longer bear all the excitement of Ligue 1 so is considering a move away, notably to Chelsea whose recent displays against PSG were seen as an advertisement for new players.

Meanwhile, dynamic Arsenal don't want their fans to dwell on the present and instead hope they might be distracted, again, by promises of a brighter future: reports in Spain suggest Arsène Wenger is preparing a Â£35m bid for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

Yaya Touré's agent provocateur, Dimitry Seluk, has reportedly been telling The Sun that his client will hightail it out of Manchester at the end of this season unless he is offered a new contract this week. Seluk did not add that the offer must be written in gold ink on unicorn-skin parchment, but that's understood.

Pep Guardiola, at whom Touré may wave on his way out of the Etihad this summer, is already planing his revamp of Manchester City and has been kind enough to share his thoughts with assorted newspapers. Accordingly, reports have surfaced of City pursuing Athletic Bilbao's U-21 France midfielder Aymeric Laporte and Everton's John Stones.

Fernando is also set to depart Manchester City this summer, and Liverpool hope he will do a James Milner and walk right into their waiting arms. Liverpool also reckon that Simon Mignolet needs more competition, whereas most of the club's fans reckon he needs a clip round the ear. The Anfield transfer gurus are eyeing up Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Manchester United fans want him too. And the good news, United fans, is that Ian Ayre is on the case for Liverpool.

Daniel Levy is said to be revving up for contract talks with Mauricio Pochettino. Hardball games prohibited for the chairman, the Mill suggests. Levy can instead flex his muscles with Mainz, who have a midfielder, Yunus Malli, over whom Levy could spend the summer haggling.

Manchester United like the look of Roma's versatile midfielder/defender/whatever bright idea Louis Van Gaal has, Alessandro Florenzi, and are preparing an offer in the region of £24m.

Governors of Italy's national team are looking to the Premier League for a replacement for Chelsea-bound Antonio Conte. Sit down, Big Sam. Claudio Ranieri and Francesco Guidolin are on the wanted list.

Finally, Didier Deschamps has finally got wind of N'Golo Kanté's astonishing performances this season and is expected to name the Leicester marvel in the France squad today for the forthcoming friendlies, in place of the dwindling Morgan Schneiderlin.