LONDON. KAZINFORM - What's always coming but never arrives? Why, Arsène Wenger's next great Arsenal team, of course! But they might just win the coveted Bank Balance Trophy, most recently informing Lyon that they will give no more than "£33.7m for Alexandre Lacazette" because £33.71m would be completely ridiculous. The particular sticking point, "apparently", is that Wenger believes the player to be of identical standard to Michy Batshuayi, and therefore he will not pay more than Chelsea did to Marseille. Such behaviour in no way reflects obsession nor an inferiority complex; rather, it will teach everyone a very important lesson, and accordingly, everyone is very grateful, The Guardian.

Wenger does, though, intend to flaunt the nose for a defender responsible for previous hits such as Gilles Grimandi, Igors Stepanovs, Pascal Cygan, Philippe Senderos, Mikaël Silvestre and Sébastian Squillachi. He has given the go-ahead for Arsenal to open talks with Valencia over the purchase of Shkodran Mustafi; his release clause is a hilarious £42.1m, but a deal might be done for a piffling £33.7m.



Nor is that all - Wenger may also look to bring in Jesé Rodríguez from Real Madrid, in whom Zinedine Zidane does not appear remotely interested.



Liverpool are thought to be interested too, but cannot offer the opportunity to bemoan the unfair vicissitudes of life with Mesut Özil.



Elsewhere in Spain, there are reports that Barcelona have made an offer of £15m for Ayoze Pérez. Newcastle, though, say to the contrary, and are clear that they have no desire to sell. And what possible desire could the player have to leave, given the opportunity to play in what is, after all, the best league in football.



Meanwhile, Sunderland are considering the purchase of Eduardo Salvio, the Benfica winger. He would cost about £20m, and the board are simply waiting for David Moyes to decide whether or not he wants him, with a bid expected sometime in 2019.



Further south, Peter Crouch, who is tall, is a target for Swansea City. With Bafétimbi Gomis preparing to join Marseille on loan, they require a striker, and are also looking at Leonardo Ulloa and Fernando Llorente, who between them scored a total of 10 times last season.



And finally to Manchester, where it appears that arch nurturer Pep Guardiola is ready to promote more players from City's Super-Elite Development Squadron. First, Marlos Moreno, the striker, will join from Atletico Nacional for £8m, and then John Stones will arrive from Everton, the fee of £50m calculated according to a competitive rate of £2m per good game had.



Similar behaviour is taking place across Manchester with Reece Oxford of West Ham a target for United; his seven senior appearances are more than enough to earn him a spot on José Mourinho's celebrated list. And right next to him will bePaul Pogba, expected to confirm his move from Juventus in yet another triumph for the club's academy and proving, yet again, Mourinho's incomparable commitment to youth.



But for others, it is less good news. A number of players have been told to find new clubs, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Will Keane among them, while others, including Adnan Januzaj, Andreas Pereira and James Wilson, have been ordered out on loan. Mourinho, it is said, is enjoying a "significant clearout"; have a pleasant day!



Source: The Guardian