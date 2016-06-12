LONDON. KAZINFORM - The day has finally arrived, the moment the Mill has been counting down to for weeks. Proof, at last, that English football is back on top. John Stones, the Future of Defending and perpetual resident of this fine column, has turned down the once great Barcelona. Messi? Pah. Neymar? No interest. Suárez? Could not care less. Instead Stones wants to roll down the M62 and join the Pep revolution at Manchester City, turning down a basic salary of £90,000 a week at Camp Nou and the chance to wear double denim to away games, The Guardian reports.

But such is the need to overhaul City's defence, with their only half decent centre-half in constant calf knack trouble, Guardiola will still try to sign Aymeric Laportefrom Athletic Bilbao regardless of the England defender's potential move. Yaya Touré has shuffled slowly towards the exit at City, though, with nouveau riche (see who's been learning French for the games ahead?) Internazionale hopeful of bringing the Ivorian to Serie A.



Jamie Vardy is said to be 80% against joining Arsenal, which is little wonder considering some of the club's fans have already professed an #obsession towards the striker online, with one proudly showing off how he asked for a Starbucks in the Leicester player's name. That baffles the Mill because everyone knows other high street chains produce far better beans for your buck. Irrespective of Vardy's future, Troy Deeney has told Watford he wants to join Leicester, after the champions (nope, still feels strange saying that) saw a £20m bid for the striker turned down.



Chelsea have been alerted to Kalidou Koulibaly's contract talks breaking down at Napoli, but Antonio Conte may lose César Azpilicueta to Barcelona, who are looking to replace Dani Alves.



Average Joe Allen, as he likes to call himself, may be tempted back to Swansea City after finally proving he can play a bit to Liverpool supporters in the second half of last season, and James Chester could also be heading to south Wales, with West Bromwich Albion interested in Brighton's Lewis Dunk if the 27-year-old departs The Hawthorns. Of little surprise to nobody, the Baggies want Saido Berahino to stay but this is such a tired tale that it barely warrants recognition with so many other big transfer stories to come ...



Like José Mourinho wanting to bring Nani back to Old Trafford (ha!), Henrikh Mkhitaryan to join from Dortmund and Zlatan... OK, you've heard that one before. But the striker has been told to ease off the distractions - new clothing line anybody? - and focus on the Euros by the Sweden manager, Erik Hamren.



Ronald Koeman would like his first signing at Everton to be Graziano Pellè, of course, but his agent says there has also been contact from "Stoke and China". Unfortunately for the latter, the striker is unable to defect from Italy. Somebody should probably inform them.



Norwich, meanwhile, have appointed two external agencies to shift some of their players on after relegation - including Nathan Redmond, Cameron Jerome and Robbie Brady. Not because they are unwanted, more due to them getting a decent fee.