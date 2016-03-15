Football transfer rumors: John Terry to become Brondby player-manager?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - A week ago, the Brondby manager Thomas Frank located his hook at the club's training ground and then slung it as far as he could, walking out of the place in high dudgeon. The reason? The club's chairman Jan Bech Anderson had logged onto a fan forum using his son's account and embarked in some hot chat about precisely what he thought of the bloke managing the team. Brondby, then; sounds pretty stable. So this makes sense: Anderson wants the club's next manager to be John Terry. The Dane is a big pal of the Chelsea defender, apparently, and reckons his brand of captaining, leading and legending is precisely what Brondby need in a player-coach.

Arsène Wenger knows that, in an uncertain world, people turn to football for some stability. That's why, just as he does every year around this time, he has first ensured that Arsenal's season has fallen apart before delving into the European transfer market for an obscure whelp. The object of his current affections is Roma's 19-year old striker Umar Sadiq as well as Sadiq's fellow Nigerian nippers Kelechi Nwakali and Samuel Chukwueze. Borussia Dortmund might have something to say about any move for the Roma man though, The Guardian reports.



One player Arsenal will miss out on is their former midfielder Havard Nordtveit, who has curiously turned down the opportunity to rejoin a club that kept him in the reserves for three years. The Borussia Mönchengladbach player will instead join the West Ham Olympicos just in time for their move to Stratford.

Inter's Japanese defender Yuto Nagatomo has revealed that he sent Manchester United packing after catching them sniffing around his back door with an Old Trafford contract. In coincidence news, Nagatomo is now in the market for a new deal in Milan. Manchester United will get over missing out on him by turning to either 2012's Edinson Cavani or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but only if they can persuade Salford council to erect a statue of the shy and retiring Swede.

Liverpool and Juventus have embarked on a Benny Hill-style chase, with Mario Götze the prize. If Götze heads to Italy, Jürgen Klopp will direct his gimlet gaze towards Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye or Empoli's Piotr Zielinski instead before adding the Fenerbahce left back Caner Erkin to the Anfield ranks.

The news that Claudio Ranieri can be prised from Leicester for £1m would have been written like this before the season started: Leicester are stuck with Claudio Ranieri. However, as it is, Ranieri is currently fending off interest from the Italian national team who are keen for him to replace the potentially Chelsea-bound Antonio Conte. Another man who Chelsea attempted to install in the Stamford Bridge hot seat, Mauricio Pochettino, will have a pen, contract and £4.5m-a-year shoved his way in the coming days in order to keep him at Tottenham.

In more manager news: Swansea are keen to ditch their reputation for calm clear-headedness and will do so by giving Francesco Guidolin the chop after his two month stint in the job. They'll replace him with one of Brendan Rodgers, Roberto Di Matteo or Gus Poyet. They also quite like the cut of the Ecuadorian strikerMiler Bolañas's jib and will send £5m Gremio's way to ensure Bolañas does his jib-cutting at the Liberty from July.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest want to bring Nigel Pearson in from the cold having sent Dougie Freedman packing. Nigel Clough, by dint of being called Clough, is also in the frame.

Source: The Guardian