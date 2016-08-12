Football transfer rumors: Mesut Özil out, Robert Lewandowski in at Arsenal?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Arsène Wenger is not a man one would generally associate with glitz, glamour and superstardom. Sure, he has signed a few famous players in his time, but his attitude towards transfers is generally not one of "only the biggest and brightest will do", but more "it'd be nice if they were big and bright but only if they're available at affordable rates". However, that might all be about to change. Or it might not, depending on whether you believe some excitable reports in one of Her Majesty's more excitable newspapers.

Word is that Wenger will move in the transfer market, but only if he signs one of the top dogs. And if you're not quite up on which dogs are at the top, that means Robert Lewandowski, and if he's not available then Antoine Griezmann. Ambitious, but supposedly Wenger thinks the Lewandowski deal could happen after the big Pole dithered over a new contract at Bayern Munich. And while you'd think those two would only be available at prices that would make Wenger go very pale indeed, maybe he's changed. Maybe he thinks this is his last hurrah. Maybe he's going to ignore everything he's preached for the last 20 years and really go all out for this one. While we're on that subject, the latest word from France is that Lyon will demand £60m for Alexandre Lacazette, and a newspaper not a million miles from this one reports that Riyad Mahrez has agreed to stay put at Leicester for the time being. A more low-key arrival could be Manchester City defender Jason Denayer, who is also wanted by Galatasaray, The Guardian reports.



Arsenal might have to bring someone good in, if word on who could be going out are to be believed. Apparently they're getting quite twitchy about the futures of Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil, neither of whom have signed new contracts despite various attempts at getting them to do so. Indeed, according to German tittle-tattle title Bild, Özil is keen on a return to Real Madrid, hence the delay. Hoo boy.



Yannick Bolasie's move to Everton should be all wrapped up in the next day or so, and apparently he turned down Leicester in favour of Ronald Koeman's boys because he thinks they have better long-term prospects. Lamine Koné is on his way to Goodison from Sunderland, to form a shiny, new-look central defensive partnership with Ashley Williams. Going the other way might be Phil Jagielka, as David Moyes stocks his side with players who are not quite good enough for other Premier League teams any more, and on that note Sunderland are also favourites to bag Adnan Januzaj on loan. Januzaj apparently feels "humiliated" by the way José Mourinho has treated him, which wouldn't exactly be the first instance of such a sensation, and would himself prefer a move abroad to get away from it all. Or just Sunderland.



Yesterday this fine Rumour Mill noted that Leicester were in a saucy four-way tussle with Barcelona, Inter and Juventus for Brazilian goal-monger Gabriel Barbosa. Well, you can add another name to that list, as Atlético Madrid have also supposedly made a bid for the Brazilian striker, a bid of around £17.2m. Hats off to them if Leicester manage to get that one over the line. The Foxes are also sniffing around Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes, it says here, but might have to duke it out with Liverpool there. Nobody said life with the big boys was easy.



Speaking of Liverpool, Lucas Leiva looked to be leaving Anfield with a one-way ticket to Galatasaray, but Jürgen Klopp has apparently put a stop to that, on the basis that the rest of his midfield has a bad case of the ouchies and he needs Lucas to stick around. One man who seemingly is arriving in the ‘Pool is Juanma, the former Barcelona youngster who did enough on trial there to earn himself a contract. Finally, Mario Balotelli is supposedly open to a move to Chievo, which as just as well because nobody else seems keen to take him.



Source: The Guardian