LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Rumour Mill is a broad church but in the small part of our domain that is forever the south-east England, the wind-powered blades that fuel our daily torrent of often baseless and wildly inaccurate tell-all and tittle-tattle are whirring like a turbo-charged novelty spinning bow-tie as they are relentlessly battered by the 80mph winds of storm Katie.

Last week's terrorist atrocities in Brussels mean Belgium's friendly against Portugal has been moved to the Portuguese city of Leiria, where Manchester United will be well represented on Tuesday in order to run the rule over Bernardo Silva (21), André Gomes (22) and Renato Sanches (18), a trio in whom the club's interest has previously been documented. Silva is a right-winger with Monaco, while Gomes plies his trade as a playmaker with Valencia and Sanches can be found driving from box to box in the midfield for Benfica, The Guardian reports.

Reports from France suggest Chelsea are interested in bringing Leicester Cityrevelation N'Golo Kanté to Stamford Bridge this summer but will have to fight off interest from Arsenal, who are interested in some much-needed steel to their midfield. Juventus have also expressed interest in the Frenchman, who made his international debut when he came on as a replacement for Lassana Diarra during France's thrilling and emotive 3-2 friendly win against Holland over the weekend.

In goalkeeping news, Spanish daily Marca have linked Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a move to Camp Nou, where Claudio Bravo isn't getting any younger and Marc-Andre ter Stegen doesn't seem to be deemed good enough. No stranger to life in Spain, Courtois has previously spent three very happy and successful seasons on loan at Atlético Madrid from Chelsea. Prodigious AC Milan stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma also features on Barcelona's shopping list, but is also wanted by Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United. Born in Castellammare di Stabia in Naples, the 17-year-old is a passionate boyhood Milan fan and it is presumed he will remain a Milan fan when he becomes a man. Whether his love for the Rossoneri will be enough to keep him at the club which made him their undisputed first choice goalkeeper at the age of 16 remains to be seen.

Manchester City have agreed a deal in principle with Borussia Dortmundmidfielder Ilkay Gündogan, according to the Mirror, which should spell the end ofYaya Touré's time at the Etihad. Incoming City boss Guardiola and the club's director of something-or-other Txiki Begiristain were reported to have met Gündogan's representatives in Amsterdam earlier this month, before agreeing a deal for £25m, but the injury prone player's "people" have since issued a statement saying nothing has been set in stone. "It is not true," they harrumphed. "There is no decision and still everything open. Ilkay focuses further once on his recovery."

In keeping with his policy of only managing teams with excellent players to make his job and life that little bit easier, Pep has requested that his new employers secure the services of Paul Pogba and Isco. And whither Yaya? The Ivorian looks Serie A-bound with Internazionale and Juventus currently locked in an unseemly scuffle for his services.

With modest, mild-mannered Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic looking a shoo-in to become one of the star attractions in next season's Premier League carnival,Paris Saint-Germain fancy replacing him with Manchester United recent French import Anthony Martial. In Germany, Bayern Munich midfielder Mario Götze is reported to be agitating for a move to Liverpool, where he is eager to renew acquaintances with his one-time Borussia Dortmund manager Jürgen Klopp.

In management news, Brendan Rodgers's imminent return to Swansea City is being reported as a done deal now that Francesco Guidolin is being mooted as a likely replacement for Chelsea-bound Italy manager Antonio Conte. And finally,Rémi Garde's Aston Villa misery is expected to be brought to an end before the end of the week. Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been touted as a potential replacement, along with Nigel Pearson, although quite why he'd want to leave a progressive club like Burnley to man the tiller of a comparative death ship remains anyone's guess.

Source: The Guardian

Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters