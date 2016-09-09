Football transfer rumours: Antoine Griezmann to Chelsea or Manchester United?

LONDON. KAZINFORM Diego Simeone's long-term future seems quite the hot topic in assorted media outlets, a state of affairs that might have something to do with yesterday's launch of his autobiography, Believe.

The occasionally angry Argentinian is contracted to Atlético Madrid until 2020, but has hinted that he might leave early, once the club have left the Vicente Calderón and settled into their spanking new 67,000-seater stadium on the outskirts of Madrid. Atlético, who have drawn their opening two games of the current league campaign, are due to move into their new digs next August.

"We have a beautiful stadium we're moving into next year and I hope to be here for that," said Simeone. "When I came here I was very optimistic about the club's fortunes and I still am, and that's why I'm here. I'm still transparent and we hope to work hard and improve on the start we made to the season, but apart from that I'm happy."



Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

