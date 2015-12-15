ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Real Madrid lost again on Sunday, going down 1-0 at Villarreal, but luckily they have identified the source of their problems: Rafael Benítez they haven't got enough creative players. Mesut Özil fits the bill, even though they sold him to Arsenal two years ago.

Never let it be said that Madrid are dysfunctional. Arsenal will make up for the loss of their assist machine by signing Marseille's Michy Batshuayi, although they will have to fend off interest from Tottenham Hotspur. They usually get the better of their neighbours.

The bad news keeps coming for fallen giants Chelsea and Manchester United, both of whom have been casting furtive glances at Paul Pogba. Unfortunately it seems that Paris Saint-Germain are going to steal a march on them by offering Juventus Marco Verratti in exchange for the France midfielder. Poor Chelsea! Poor Manchester United! It's a Christmas tragedy.

Liverpool's ears perked uap when they heard Stefan Kiessling suggesting that he has played his last game for Bayer Leverkusen, plus word that Dries Mertens is taking his time signing a new contract at Napoli.

Swansea City are thinking about making Jorge Sampaoli their new manager, although those whispers about Gus Poyet, currently at AEK Athens, refuse to go away.

Leicester City have decided they've become too likeable. They'll rectify that by signing Milan's Nigel de Jong for £2m. David Moyes reckons he has had several (punditry) offers since he was sacked by Real Sociedad last month.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com