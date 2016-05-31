Football transfer rumours: Arsenal to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea?
If that's a case of making lemonade from lemons, slightly more bitter news is that United are leading the chase to sign Reece Oxford from West Ham, with an initial £10m bid on the cards - although Manchester City are on the case too. In news of another young player linked with United - hasn't anyone been told who their new manager is, etcetera and so forth - they are interested in Sunderland's 22-year-old goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who would presumably turn into a Richard Wright-style serial benchwarmer.
Goalkeepers - and goalkeepers with United connections - are in vogue this morning. Leicester are about to snaffle up Ron-Robert Zieler, who began his career at United, from Hannover 96, with his club having confirmed that talks are under way. They also plan to engage free agent Luis Hernández, a defender formerly of Sporting Gijón, in their title defence.
Could Kurt Zouma become the new Petr Cech? No, he's not about to don the gloves and exhibit a worrying vulnerability at his near post - but he could be following the goalkeeper's path to Arsenal, with Arsène Wenger said to have made contact with Chelsea about signing the commanding centre-back.
Meanwhile, Shane Long is going absolutely nowhere if Southampton have their way. They're waving a lucrative new contract under his nose to stop Liverpool and Tottenham having ideas, with Mauricio Pochettino having apparently watched him - or, if other reports have it correctly, the AZ striker Vincent Janssen- in Ireland's draw against Holland last week.
Also going nowhere is Dimitri Payet, who is "probably" going to stay at West Ham next season. That settles that.
