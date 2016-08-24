Football transfer rumours: Arsenal to sign Marcel Tisserand from Monaco?

LONDON. KAZINFORM Whenever Arsène Wenger is asked how Calum Chambers ended up at Arsenal, he simply shrugs his shoulders, shuffles his feet, claims he doesn't know and attempts to direct his interrogator's gaze towards Rob Holding. Isn't Holding just the cutest? But so he never has to play Chambers in central defence again, or remind people that he parted with actual cash money for the former Southampton starlet, Wenger is on the lookout for a new centre-back.

Problem is, however, Valencia aren’t willing to play ball and let Arsenal have Shkodran Mustafi in exchange for a signed Igors Stepanovs sticker, a used copy of Gilles Grimandi’s autobiography, a Yaya Sanogo figurine, a Marouane Chamakh wig and Gunnersaurus’s phone number. What a deal! The Mill would snap Wenger’s hand off. But Valencia have other ideas – they’d prefer £50m instead. Curses! Have they no shame? Apparently not.

Nor do West Bromwich Albion. They’re after £25m for Jonny Evans and all this greediness means that Arsenal will have to look elsewhere. So now they’re eyeing Monaco’s Congolese defender, Marcel Tisserand, whose prospective move to Espanyol might just be on the rocks once he discovers that there’s an opportunity to see Aaron Ramsey’s new haircut first hand.

In other defensive news, Plain Old John Terry could be about to become England’s Brave John Terry again. The Chelsea captain could be a part of Mr Big Sam’s first squad despite showing his age last season. Meanwhile he could be joined at Stamford Bridge by Torino’s Nikola Maksimovic.

Photograph: Andre Ferreira/Icon Sport via Getty Images