Football transfer rumours: Chelsea and Barcelona battle for Samuel Umtiti?
Much more of this and the Mill be reduced to making up deals. Oh, by the way,Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a top manager to take them to the next level, so are hoping to open talks with Roy Hodgson or Marc Wilmots after the Euros. Gah, saw through that one, didn’t you? In fact, PSG have reportedly already begun nattering to Unai Emery.
Meanwhile, Chelsea’s new boss, Antonio Conte, has got his people into chat overdrive: they’re sweet-talking Lyon in an effort to persuade the club to sellSamuel Umtiti to Chelsea, although that plot is being complicated by sweet counter-chat from Barcelona. Conte is also thinking of getting his people to have a word with Manchester United about Matteo Darmian because the current Italy manager would never dream of approaching the Italy defender directly while they spend this month together. Rule are rules and Chelsea are sticklers for them.
