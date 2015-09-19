Football transfer rumours: Chelsea looking to replace Branislav Ivanovic?
Hey, look at this - Mesut Özil's agent reckons his man could move to Fenerbahce next summer. Apparently the Turkish side "seem serious" about north London's finest Marty Feldman lookalike, but the Rumour Mill has seemed serious about a lot of things that didn't come to fruition (like making this collection of tittle-tattle entertaining, for example), so it doesn't necessarily mean that this one will actually happen. Anyway, there's no suggestion that Arsenal will sell or that Özil really wants to go, so let's chalk this one up as a Mr 15% opening his cakehole and doing what a Mr 15% does, The Guardian reports. Well, Southampton are going to celebrate their vaguely indifferent start to the season by handing Ronald Koeman a fresh new contract on a lovely platter, in the hope of seeing off interest from Holland. To go with Ronald's big new deal, the Saints are also mulling over a move for Leeds United right-back Sam Byram, who'll cost them £8m. Swansea are also keen, though, so we could be in for a full-on wrestle between the two Best Run Clubs in Britain (TM). One man who doesn't need a new contract is Neymar, and we know this because his old man, Papa Neymar, said so. Presumably, therefore all speculation about him can end and there will be absolutely no more suggestion that he will leave Barcelona. Right? Right? Also in the staying put stakes is Manchester United's James Wilson, who looked all set to go out on loan but, perhaps having noted that Louis van Gaal's striking options are thinner than the bloke in a vest and pants who used to advertise Mr Muscle, he's sticking it out in the hope of getting a game there.