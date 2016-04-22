ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brendan Rodgers is on his way back. Energised, refreshed and still very much the man the Mill aspires to be after spending the past six months scouring the internet for philosophical words of wisdom, honing his envelope routine, mentoring himself, discovering whether it is possible to teach a dog and learning the guitar (for squad motivational purposes), Rodgers is almost ready for a return to management at one of his old flames, Swansea City. He'll show that Jürgen Klopp, just you watch. Fella who nicked his job won't be ready for this. Although first Rodgers wants assurances over from Swansea's board over his budget; Fabio Borini won't come cheap.

Speaking of managers and their budgets, Antonio Conte has no worries over his transfer kitty at Chelsea. The Italian is preparing a massive overhaul that will see Atlético Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, Paris Saint-Germain's Javier Pastore, Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci arrive at Stamford Bridge. Does this mean he doesn't want to build his side around Mikel John Obi? He'll soon learn.

Speaking of managers who are potentially on their way back, Celtic want either David Moyes or Roy Keane to replace the outgoing Ronny Deila. They should make them wrestle for it.

West Bromwich Albion are planning to offer Saido Berahino a new deal despite the striker's season of discontent. And on a similar note, sort of but not really,Cristiano Ronaldo is set to disappoint PSG by signing a new contract at Real Madrid. Poor PSG. When will they catch a break?

Liverpool, who are peering at Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, have been captivated and enthralled by Hatem Ben Arfa's captivating and enthralling form for Nice this season and intend to bring the former Newcastle United winger back to the Premier League. Will Klopp succeed where Alan Pardew and Steve Bruce failed? Tough call.

Tottenham Hotspur want Wolfsburg's André Schurrle. Southampton's Victor Wanyama wants to go to Tottenham. And Sean Dyche doesn't want to manageAston Villa.

For more information go to The Guardian.com