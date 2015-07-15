Football transfer rumours: Chelsea to sign Pedro from Barcelona for £20m?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Now that absolutely no one messes with Ed Woodward - he's yet to decide between Woodward the Wonderful, Woodward the Brave, Woodwad of Cash, Woody the Woodpecking Transfer Negotiator or simply The Negotiator - the Mill is going to show him some respect and remember that he's not called Ed Woodford. It's Ed Woodward. WoodWARD.

Not Woodford. Woodward. Woodward. Woodford. WoodWARD. You'd better remember the name. Because he is the man. Having somehow attractedBastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin to little old Manchester United, he is on a roll. Next on his list is a striker, and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowskiand Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani fit the bill. They'll be replacing that statue of Sir Alex Ferguson with one of Woodward the Magnificent in no time. Elsewhere in Manchester, business is being done up the road. Having recovered from their Fabian Delph snub, a development that should rightly see them never show their face in public again, Manchester City are styling it out and closing in on Wolfsburg'sKevin de Bruyne. Kazinform refers to the Guardian. Chelsea are edging towards a £20m deal for Barcelona forward Pedro - and as such, they would really like Mohamed Salah to do one and accept Fiorentina's attractive offer. Tottenham Hotspur have decided that a move for Aston Villa's Christian Benteke would be too expensive. They want Marseille's Michy Batshuayi instead; he's available for £9m. Newcastle's hopes of signing Anderlecht's Aleksandar Mitrovic have suffered a blow after the Serbian striker thought it might be a good idea to do some research about the club and realised what he would be joining. 2013's Michu wants Swansea City to show some empathy and allow him to head back to Spain on a free transfer. Granada and Rayo Vallecano want him but cannot match both his wages and pay a transfer fee, because football is messed up.