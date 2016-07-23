Football transfer rumours: Edinson Cavani to leave PSG for Chelsea

LONDON. KAZINFORM Today is the birthday of that wonderful football innovator the late Jimmy Hill so it's a shame that the first rumour the Mill has to report to you is that hackneyed old saw about Chelsea wanting Edinson Cavani. It has been hard to know during the last three years whether the Paris Saint-Germain striker really has been yearning for a move to the Premier League or has just been cultivating a vibe of existential torment to fit in with the hip set on the Rive Gauche, but tales of his desire to leave France for England have become suitably cliched.

Mind you, the Mill rather thought there’d be some quiet on that front since Zlatan Ibrahimovic got out of the striker’s way at PSG but word is that Chelsea are determined to keep picking at the sore because Diego Costa is off to pick fights elsewhere despite his mooted move back to Atlético Madrid seemingly having broken down a couple of days ago. And if Cavani admits that he is happy in Paris, after all, then Chelsea will just keep trying to retread old ground and offer Evertonaround £50m to let Romelu Lukaku do likewise.

