Football transfer rumours: Ezequiel Lavezzi on his way to Arsenal?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - When desperation takes hold, what do you do? Call for a striker with a questionable track record, poor disciplinary behaviour off the field, who demands a hefty wage and has not scored a goal in 13 months.

Fear not about your dangerous position and inability to win a game since August,Aston Villa fans, for Tim Sherwood is fluttering his eyes at Emmanuel Adebayor. It had looked as if the 31-year-old was going to end up at Galatasaray but he could make a stunningly spectacular U-turn by linking up again with Sherwood.

The hope of Adebayor finding form and helping Villa must be based upon the Togolese's brief second coming during Sherwood's brief time in charge of Tottenham in 2014. Somehow Sherwood knew what buttons to push. But that was early gillet-wearing Sherwood. We now have broken Sherwood and who can be sure the ability to get Adebayor's juices flowing again remains having been savaged by the harsh realities of management since that FA Cup final battering?

The king of hyping his own players, Roberto Martínez, is confident of keepingJohn Stones at Everton despite Chelsea's continue interest, according to two tabloids this morning. The England defender is reportedly about to open talks over a new contract at Goodison Park, (temporarily at least) ending José Mourinho's interest in bolstering his creaking backline. But, hold on ... a different tabloid is reporting that Everton are delaying opening talks because Martínez wants him to capture his best form. "It's not a time to talk about any individuals," Martínez said on Thursday, allowing you to make of the situation what you will. "It's a good, stable position and I don't want to touch that. The focus now is just on performing, playing in games; it's not a moment to look into individual situations."

Despite Olivier Giroud shocking the continent with a big goal in a big game on Tuesday night, Arsenal are desperate to increase their attacking options with a move for Ezequiel Lavezzi. But the Paris Saint-Germain striker is also apparently being watched by Manchester United and Barcelona, who are really short in attack.

Speaking of Barça, Alex Song - more known nowadays for his daily fashion updates on Instagram than playing football - might be sent back from West Ham because his ankle problem has not yet been solved. And Manchester City have been linked with a move for Tony Britten, who could be tasked with revamping Blue Moon after the club's fans voiced their approval of the Champions League anthem on Wednesday, Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com.

Photograph: Aurelien Meunier