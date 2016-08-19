Football transfer rumours: Joe Hart to Everton or Sevilla?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Poor little Joe Hart. Joey Hart. Joey Joey Hart. Little ol' Joey Hart. Callously dropped, cast aside, deemed not good enough for the Manchester City first team for no other reason than the new manager doesn't think he's good enough for the first te ... oh, actually, when you put it like that it doesn't seem quite so bad. So what now for England's butter-fingered and clumsy-footed rose? Seemingly he wants a decent move, or else he'll just stick around, which is fair enough, but there are a couple of reasonable options on the table - Everton and Sevilla, for example, both want England's most prominent shampoo salesman on loan ... so that's something. There might be a mild delay in him actually leaving, mind, as there appears to be a chain building up behind him: City want Claudio Bravo to replace Hart, but Barcelona will need a replacement for him, and they want Diego Alves from Valencia, who want £31m the pair for him and forwardPaco Alcácer. Clear? Cool.

Still, one player dropped by a new manager isn't high-tailing it quite so quickly.Cesc Fàbregas doesn't seem like Antonio Conte's cup of Earl Grey, and a massive, flashing, shiny, neon exit sign just lit up that says "Juventus this way, Cesc". But it seems Cesc is not keen to walk through that exit, and is perfectly happy to stick around and jostle for room in that Chelsea midfield. Juan Cuadrado, though - he has barged past Fàbregas and ploughed a Juan Cuadrado-shaped hole in the wall next to that exit door, so keen is he to get out of London and back to Turin on loan. Meanwhile, Chelsea have filled a sack with £40m and dangled it in front of Napoli, in the hope that they'll give them Kalidou Koulibaly in return.

Across London, Arsenal want a centre-back too, and according to one of Her Majesty's newspapers they have made a £16m offer for Jonny Evans. Hoo boy. They're also kicking the tyres of Atlético Madrid defender José Giménez, Fabian Schär of Hoffenheim, Fenerbahce's Simon Kjaer and Monaco defender Marcel Tisserand, while the Shkodran Mustafi saga rumbles on and on. The latter one might be connected with Barça's moves mentioned above, since Valencia selling all the family silver in one go wouldn't be a spectacularly popular move with an already quite tetchy fanbase. Leaving Arsenal could be Serge Gnabry, left at the back of the cupboard like a forgotten toastie-maker to develop a thick layer of greasy fudge while on loan at West Brom last season, but Hertha Berlin think they'll use him a bit more.

A wideman that West Brom do think they'll pick up is Jeffrey Schlupp, and boy do they seem to have a thing for him. Leicester have declared that he is not for sale, but like a spurned lover standing under their beloved's window, West Brom are being creepily persistent. A fourth bid, of around £12m, has been rejected, but them Baggies are still holding out hope. Perhaps if they eventually can't sign him, Tony Pulis will shrug and say, "I told you full-backs were a waste of time," and continue picking five centre-halves every week.

Bits and bobs, now: Derby and Fulham fancy James Wilson on loan from Manchester United; Benfica, Sevilla and Valencia want forgotten Liverpool manLuis Alberto; Milan might be keen on Lazar Marković; Tottenham are set to sign Espanyol goalie Pau López on loan; Sunderland are looking at Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga.

And finally, here's a weird one. The giddiest red-top of them all has a story thatMario Balotelli could join Wolves or Port Vale. This seems entirely based on the idea that the notional Liverpool forward has asked for advice from José Mourinho, whose agent is Jorge Mendes, who has his fingers firmly in the Wolves pie, while he's also mates with Bruno Ribeiro, the Vale manager. Two plus two really does equal five.

