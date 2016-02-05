Football transfer rumours: Liverpool target Alex Teixeira to move to China?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - After Jackson Martínez completed a whopping €42m (£32m) move from Atlético Madrid to Guangzhou Evergrande on Wednesday and with the Chinese transfer window open until 26 February, the question remains, who's next?

One man who can't even get his bum on a bench, having been left out of his club's25-strong Champions League squad, and is unlikely to clamber onto it anytime soon is Radamel Falcao. The Colombian has not played for Chelsea since October due to injury and an inability to put the ball in the onion bag but will have watched Martínez's move with interest. He shares the same agent as his compatriot, so Jorge Mendes has plenty of time to convince Jiangsu Suning, who appear to be front of the queue, that Falcao is still worth £265,000 a week, The Guardian reports.

The Premier League might sneer, somewhat ironically, at the Chinese league flooding the European market with money but the goalposts are shifting. Rapidly declining strikers looking for one last payday might be the primary beneficiaries, but the Chinese clubs have identified, rather shrewdly, that they can also outspend their English counterparts to lure the very best to Asia. Liverpool's bid of £24.6m for Alex Teixeira failed to convince Shakhtar Donetsk to sell, butJiangsu Suning (them again) are having no such trouble. The Brazilian will sign for the Nanjing-based club in the next 24 hours for £35m, according the Mail. Listen close, reader, and you might just be able to hear the sound of a weeping Ian Ayre being comforted by Richard Scudamore, the strong silent type, watching the sun rise in the east with a thousand-yard stare. RIP Premier league, 1992-2016, you had a good run.

Only joking! Kind of. It all has a knock on effect you see. Atlético plan to use the Martínez dosh to re-sign Diego Costa from Chelsea in the summer. When the question was put to the Spaniard about a return to the Vicente Calderón in December, Costa admitted in December: "You never know. Life has many turns. Look where Felipe Luis is now. I always support them." A lack of Champions League football next season at Chelsea could be the deciding factor in that one.

Another person who could depart Stamford Bridge is Asmir Begovic. The goalkeeper has reportedly become unsettled at the lack of first-team opportunities, with Thibaut Courtois unmovable as Chelsea's No1. He should have seen that one coming, really. The 28-year-old has played only once under Guus Huddink, against Scunthorpe in the FA Cup, and Everton are willing to wave £5m in front of Roman Abramovich's face to see if he sniffs.

Victor Wanyama wants to go to Tottenham. You knew that already, didn't you? The Kenyan has 18 months left on his contract and, while Southampton have offered him a new five-year contract, Wanyama's refusal to sign it could force the south-coast club to sell in the summer if they don't want to lose him on a free transfer.

Elsewhere, the Turkish newspaper Sabah says Liverpool are ready to turn down £20m from Fenerbahce for Lazar Markovic. The Serb is on loan at the Istanbul club, who are keen to make the move permanent, but Jürgen Klopp seems reluctant to sell. Baffling.