Football transfer rumours: Lucas Silva on his way to Arsenal?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With a competitive league match under their belts, most English teams will have a better of idea where they stand with regard to the season ahead, with Arsenal the subject of much tittering in the wake of their home defeat at the hands of West Ham after All That Talk. Amid all the schadenfreude, it's worth remembering that two years ago, Arsène Wenger and his merry men were similarly derided after suffering a comical opening day home defeat at the hands of Aston Villa, before going on to win eight and draw one of their next nine league matches. All those gleefully be-bopping, riffing and scatting all over Arsenal's West Ham pain might just want to think about reining it in a bit.

This morning's edition of Spanish daily AS suggests the Gooners are in the box-seat to sign Real Madrid's central midfielder Lucas Silva, despite apparent interest in the Brazilian from both Manchester United and Chelsea. Having arrived in Madrid last January for a fee estimated to be somewhere in the region of €14m, the 22-year-old has made just nine appearances for the club and has previously been linked with a loan move to Porto in order to get some more playing time under his belt. Now he's being touted for a permanent move away from the Bernabéu for an identical fee.

While West Ham's terrific performance against Arsenal will inevitably be forgotten in the clamour to analyse the shortcomings of their beaten rivals, the Irons hope to bolster their strike force by signing Javier Hernández from Manchester United. Having already had an £8.5m offer for the Mexican turned down by United's bean-counters, Slaven Bilic and his henchmen will return to Old Trafford carrying £12m in used fifties in a couple of branded holdalls liberated from the Boleyn Ground club shop.

With Ángel Di María finally gone to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United are being linked with a replacement Argentinian in Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia. United have been scouting the 29-year-old defensive midfielder, who impressed after forcing his way into Argentina's starting lineup during the last World Cup. Two years into a five-year deal and recently appointed captain of Lazio, Biglia was noncommittal upon being asked if his promotion meant he would be staying at the club. "Will I definitely stay now that I have the armband?" he asked. "I don't know. The truth is that it doesn't depend on me." £17.5m is the amount it will take to prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico.

United are also reported to have made "discreet enquiries" about buying Harry Kane from Spurs, a state of affairs which, in an industry not renowned for its discretion, suggests their manager stood in a cherry-picker outside White Hart Lane holding a loud-hailer and shouting "HEY, THIS IS LOUIS FROM MANCHESTER UNITED, CAN WE BUY HARRY KANE?!?!?!"

In other news pertaining to Manchester United, Neymar has thrown a big spanner in the works of his team-mate Pedro's move to Old Trafford by contracting mumps, which could rule him out of action for the beginning of La Liga's season.

Chelsea's apparently inevitable acquisition of Everton centre-half John Stoneswill inch tediously towards its conclusion when the Premier League champions up their bid to £30m, before inevitably caving and offering the £34m take-it-or-leave-it fee from which the Toffees quite rightly refuse to budge. Following their weekend draw against Watford, Roberto Martínez was full of praise for the 21-year-old, who some thought might not play on Saturday after having his head turned by talk of a big move to that there Big London.

"He loves Everton," said Martínez. "He loves the club and the team and he is an incredible professional, so I don't think you would ever expect him to sulk. He will always react professionally. John is an incredible leader. He will always give everything to the club."

Narrative alert! Various media outlets are claiming to "understand" that Manchester City have tabled a £45m bid for Wolfsburg winger and reigning Bundesliga player of the year Kevin De Bruyne, who could sign for the club in time to play some part against his former employers Chelsea next weekend. The Belgian international has many admirers, but José Mourinho is not one of them. Chelsea's team physician, Dr Eva, is probably already bracing herself for another shove under the metaphorical bus should the unthinkable scenario unfold, Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com.