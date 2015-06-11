Football transfer rumours: Manchester United to sign Mario Mandzukic from Atlético?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - There are basically four schools of thought on Louis van Gaal: firstly, there are those who believe he did an impressive job at Old Trafford last season given the plague of defensive injuries and the dearth of in-form strikers at Manchester United; secondly, there are those who reckon he should have done much better at Old Trafford last season given the amount of money he spent and the floundering of other clubs; thirdly, there are those who fancy that both the previous schools make valid points; and fourthly, there is a man who is convinced that all three aforementioned schools have a darn cheek questioning him and should shut up, sit down and try to learn from him if, that is, their puny brains are actually capable of absorbing even a smidgen of his wisdom.

One lesson that Van Gaal will impart this summer while others prattle irrelevantly is how to recruit a top striker to, ahem, make up for United's bungling in that department last summer. And the word is that top striker will be Mario Mandzukic, who successfully replaced Diego Costa at Atlético Madrid last season - for a while, before losing his touch and falling out of favour with Diego Simeone. On the other hand, United may forego the services of Mandzukic and instead join Arsenal, Liverpool and Milan in trying to persuade Zlatan Ibrahimovic that they are worthy of him. United have had a change of heart on Nathaniel Clyne, possibly because Dani Alves spurned their affections, so they are returning to the south coast to try to sweet-talk Southampton into sending the full-back their way, rather than to Liverpool. Gregory van der Wiel has also been mentioned, again, as an alternative solution to United's right-back problems, mainly, it seems, by Paris Saint-Germain. Liverpool are also vying with Arsenal and Milan for the Lyon full-back Samuel Umtiti. Meanwhile, having revealed that he wants to sign at least three players this summer, José Mourinho is keen for Christian Benteke to enrol for music lesson at Stamford Bridge, where he will be taught how to play second fiddle to Costa. Loïc Rémy could be packed off to West Ham, where Slaven Bilic wants to make the Frenchman his first recruit. Or his second, if he gets Pedro Obiang from Sampdoria first. Chelsea are also considering making an offer for James McCarthy, who has yet to agree a new contract with Everton. Suddenly it makes sense: all these years McCarthy has been styling himself as the obvious heir to Mikel Jon Obi's throne. Western City Wanderers are a team in Australia. But you only really need to know that if you're Kenwyne Jones, who is poised to join them from Cardiff City. Mauricio Pochettino wants Stuttgart's 19-year-old striker Timo Werner. For Tottenham Hotspur, that is, not for some weird personal collection. Internazionale want Marseille's André Ayew. And Manchester City's Aleksandar Kolarov. Jürgen Klopp's agent has said that German manager would be "excited" about working in the Premier League after his holiday away from the game, and not only at a top-four club. Brendan Rodgers has broken out in a cold sweat. Finally, Álvaro Negredo will join Valencia on a permanent move from Manchester City. Source: The Guardian